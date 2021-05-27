HBO Max is the new streaming platform from the Warner Media conglomerate, where more variety of the film industry will be offered, with all the material from HBO, DC Comics and Warner Bros.

At the moment, it is only available for some parts of the world, such as the United States and Spain. However, the company seeks to expand its market and confirmed that it will reach Latin America and the Caribbean.

In Latin and Caribbean countries, will be launched simultaneously on June 29. Next, we tell you the details for the debut in Mexico.

When does HBO Max arrive in Mexico?

The premiere of HBO Max for Mexicans will be the June 29 .

What is the price of HBO Max in Mexico?

The payment for the monthly subscription will be 99 pesos on mobile devices and to standard will cost 149 pesos. It can be watched on four devices at the same time, as well as downloading movies and series to watch them without an internet connection.

How much will HBO Max cost in other countries?

In the rest of Latin America and the Caribbean, the platform also will have two plans for users to choose. In addition, prices will be adapted to each country. For example, in Peru it will vary between 20 and 30 soles.

The Standard plan has options to create five profiles and view content on three devices simultaneously in 4K.

The Mobile plan will be available only for cell phones and tablets on a personal basis.

What series can I watch on HBO Max?

All Warner and DC deliveries. In addition, you can enjoy exclusive HBO productions, such as The Big Bang Theory, the complete Harry Potter saga, Game of Thrones and the next premiere of House of the Dragon, content from Cartoon Network and the long-awaited premiere of the reunion of Friends. and all its seasons, among other series.

What movies will I be able to see on HBO Max?

In the list that is already shown on its billboard are films such as In the neighborhood, Space jam: a new era, The suicide squad, Dune, The conjuring: the devil made me do it, Tom and Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Judas and the black messiah, Godzilla vs. Kong, The Wizard of Oz, Casablanca, Singing in the Rain and Citizen Kane.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a new paid streaming platform from Warner Media. They offer original HBO content and Warner’s own productions and other company services.

What is the difference between HBO Max and HBO GO?

The difference between these business units is the type of content they provide. Go offers seasons and episodes of HBO shows, as well as movies and TV specials. Exclusive originals plus a selection of non-company shows and movies will be added to Max, as well as all the network’s content.