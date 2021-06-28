To the delight of all fans in Latin America and the Caribbean, HBO Max is just around the corner. Specifically, it will be available from Tuesday, June 29, along with its wide and varied selection of productions, which includes original titles and that of their partners, such as CNN, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros New Line, and many more.

Of course, it will also be home to acclaimed movie premieres, such as the recent installment of The Conjuring 3, Judas and the Black Messiah, Space Jam 2, and much more. It is undeniable that your arrival in the region will be through the front door. However, there is one issue that needs a bit of explanation: What will happen to HBO Go?

Given this, the company has offered a very concise response through its web portal. “With the launch of the new platform, both customers with direct HBO GO subscriptions and those who have access to HBO GO through a participating cable or satellite service provider will have access to HBO Max.”

“If you already have a subscription to HBO GO directly with HBO GO or through a digital store, you will have access to HBO Max starting June 29. You just have to follow the steps indicated to update your application, provide the requested data and, from this step, you will be able to start enjoying HBO Max content ”, he says.

With this in mind, it has also been announced that “The current HBO GO service in Latin America and the Caribbean will be discontinued”, since the company is adamant in describing that its new proposal is completely different.

On the other hand, the streaming clarifies that if at the time of this next launch, the user has an active subscription to HBO GO with a participating provider, the client will be able to access the recent content until the end of their current billing cycle, while the costs will be adjusted to that of the new system in the next payment.

HBO Max price in Peru

As stated on its official page, HBO Max will have the following costs:

· Per month: S / 19.90 (Mobile) and S / 29.90 (standard)

· For three months: S / 17.97 (Mobile) and S / 26.63 (standard)

· Annual package: S / 13.99 (Mobile) and S / 21.24 (standard).

Is there a free trial of HBO Max?

HBO Max has a free trial period for seven days, as part of the underwriting process. Likewise, the platform’s web portal confirms that in different countries it will make an innovative feature, called the Tasting Zone, available to the user.

This option, as detailed by Elle magazine, is an alternative that allows you to reproduce certain productions for free, without the need for a subscription. With this, people will be able to enjoy some titles and the first episodes of few series, without a time limit.