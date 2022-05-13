The wait is over! HBO Max arrived in Peru and Latin America with a catalog of series and movies that promise to compete with platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime. If you have already been able to download and install HBO Max on your Smart TV, below we will explain how many profiles you can have and on how many devices you can use the platform at the same time.

Although Warner Media’s streaming platform offers original productions and titles from CNN, Warner Bros New Line, DC, Cartoon Network, among others, you can also enjoy outstanding series such as Ballers, Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Rick and Morty, Sex and The City, Mare of Easttown, Gossip Girl, and Game of Thrones or consecrated films like Wonder Woman 1984, 1917, Dolittle, Joker, The Dark Knight, Birds of Prey, Godzilla and others more.

HBO Max is a streaming platform whose service was launched in the United States on May 27, 2020. Its content is the most innovative, as it is based on the HBO premium television service and includes all its programming, as well as series and movies. from Warner.

How many profiles can you have on HBO Max?

Your account can have a total of five profiles that can be for adults or children. Here’s how to add either option.

Select your profile icon and the change profile option.

You will be able to add an adult or child one (in this case you will be asked to create a PIN).

Then you can add, choose a photo or select a character, and put your name and date of birth or that of your child.

Click next.

In case it is a child profile, you can authorize the classifications that your child can see. The child will not be able to access higher ratings than you have allowed.

Finally, click on save.

How to change and edit a profile on HBO Max?

To change a profile on HBO Max, perform the following steps:

Go to your profile icon and press switch profile

Choose a profile. In the case of children, you will see a small drawing of a padlock. If this is open it means that the child can switch to another profile, but if it is closed he cannot move to another.

When you switch to the child profile, you will see the home screen for children.

But if what you want is to edit, we show you what you have to do:

Select your profile icon and change profile

Then click manage profiles

Go to the one of your interest, the one for children has a lock, you must also enter your PIN to enter.

If you just want to change your profile photo, on your phone or tablet click on the camera and then you can take or upload a photo or choose a character.

In the case of the child profile, you can change the photo, date of birth and the ratings of the content that the child can see. If you want your child not to switch to another profile, check the box require PIN to switch profiles .

Choose save.

How to delete a profile on HBO Max?

If a profile is no longer useful to you, you can delete it as follows:

Select the profile icon and the option to switch profiles.

Click manage profiles.

go to one of them

In the child you have to enter your PIN and then enter.

Click delete profile at the bottom of the screen. You cannot delete the main profile, but you can modify it as we explained in the previous subtitle.

Mark delete to confirm, with this the profile and its information is discarded as my list and continue watching.

How many devices can I watch HBO Max on at the same time?

The number of devices you can watch HBO Max on will depend on the plan you purchased. If it is a mobile plan, you only have access through a device that can be a mobile or tablet. However, if you have a standard plan you can enter from three devices at the same time (mobile, computer, television or tablet).

Why can’t I install HBO Max on my Smart TV?

If your television does not have HBO Max in the digital store of your Smart TV, it may be an old version, since the streaming service app is only available on recent and not so old televisions.

HBO Max Price

As stated on its official page, HBO Max will have the following costs: