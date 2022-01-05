HBO Max has reached altitude 73.8 million subscribers, but the Warner home service does not worry for the moment Netflix And Disney +, which travel to 213 and 118 million registered users respectively.

The platform streaming owned by AT&T seems to have found the square regarding the temporal distance between the release at the cinema and the introduction in the catalog of the new Warner Bros. films, see for example The Batman which will arrive on HBO Max after 46 days.

However the immediate launch of potential blockbusters such as Dunes and Matrix Resurrections (review) has for the moment contributed to increase the number of subscribers, which have reached 73.8 million.

As mentioned, Netflix and Disney + are currently in the lead and it will be really difficult to reach them, also because in the “rear” the battle is raging and behind HBO Max we find Peacock with 54 million subscribers, Paramount + with 47 million and Hulu with 43.8 million.

HBO Max is not yet available in Italy nor do we know when it will be: the service landed in Europe in October but there is no news yet on how we will be able to see it here too.