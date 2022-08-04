Who would have thought! hbo max has captured the attention of the media and caused concern among its subscribers, because the plans of the new management of Warner Bros. have signed the ‘death warrant’ of streaming. In fact, its merger with Discovery Plus has just been made official, which will materialize in 2023.

Even so, the first signs of change have already begun to be felt. According to a recent report by Variety, it was decided to quietly remove content from the platform’s video library. Although this measure is not unrelated to this type of service, the “rare” thing is that they are HBO Max Originals content.

What was not wanted, happened. Warner Bros announced that HBO Max and Discovery Plus will merge. Photo: Warner Bros.

The removed titles were “The witches” (2020 remake of the 1990 original of the same name), “Pickled in time”, “Confined”, “Dreams of Mars”, “Superintelligence” Y “The Kings of Baltimore”.

This, in theory, should not happen, since they are supposed to be their own productions and not third-party ones, so there would not be the same payments as third-party titles. Also, unlike the soon-to-be-released “Harry Potter” franchise, these cuts were not announced.

For now, the reason behind this purge is not clear. Meanwhile, Variety mentioned that this could be part of a movement to reduce costs for something that does not generate profits and obtain a tax deduction. The latter would be linked to the cancellation of “Batgirl”.

They are expected to remove even more content, especially since hbo max will enter a restructuring process before the arrival of a new unified service.