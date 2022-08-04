Following the cancellation of batgirlseveral rumors began to circulate about the future of Warner Bros. and its products. After all, its purchase by Discovery was recently completed, and they will be making some changes. One of them is supposed to be the demise of HBO Max.

These rumors are fueled by the fact that several films were quietly removed from hbo max. The most curious thing is that the six disappeared had the seal of ‘MaxOriginals‘ meaning they were made exclusively for the platform. It should be noted that the strange thing is not its disappearance, but that no user was notified.

In addition to this, the medium TheWrap indicated that the dismissal of 70% of the development team of the streaming service is ready. This would mean that they would no longer have plans to create more exclusive content for the platform. All this is supposedly in an attempt to reduce different costs.

Source: HBO

In turn, they indicated that the new CEO of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, plans an announcement for his call with investors this August 4. According to the same medium, this could be where the breakup of HBO Max is announced. All the content of the platform would pass to the service of Discovery Plus.

It should be noted that for now everything is rumours. Although it seems that there are many indications that could be true. The only thing left is to wait to find out what Warner and Discovery’s plans are. These will be announced this Thursday, but an exact time is not yet available.

The disappearance of HBO Max could be different in Latin America

Although the rumors point to the union of the pair of services of Warner Discoveryit may be different in Latin America. Mainly because Discovery Plus not available in this region. This opens two possibilities: that they keep the name of hbo max in these parts or to speed up the process to bring the service of Discovery.

Source: Discovery

In social networks there are many people lamenting the rumors of the possible disappearance of Max. So perhaps the most convenient thing is to keep that name. But in the end they will be David Zaslav and his team who decide what will happen to this platform. Do you think it will disappear?

