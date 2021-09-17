BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – The HBO Max streaming service has halved its subscription price on a limited-time offer to regain millions of customers it lost after it exited channels on Amazon.com’s Prime video service.

The offer is $7.49 a month, for up to six months, and is available through Sept. 26 to users accessing the HBO service through Prime channels as well as new users, the company said on Friday.

The price is less than the Prime subscription at $8.99 per month plus tax. The HBO Max service is typically priced at $14.99 per month.

The announcement came days after WarnerMedia, which is controlled by AT&T, discontinued subscriptions to Amazon’s streaming service to establish a direct relationship with its subscribers.

The company must have lost about 5 million subscribers it had gained through Amazon’s video platform, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

AT&T in July raised its forecast for worldwide HBO Max subscribers to between 70 million and 73 million by the end of the year. Previously the company worked with a range between 67 million and 70 million.

(By Akanksha Rana)

