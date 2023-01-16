The premiere of “The last of us” LIVE and ONLINE has been frustrated by the fall of HBO Max in some Latin American countries. The streaming platform was waiting for the worldwide launch of the series based on the famous PlayStation video game, but when the appointed time came, the service was unexpectedly interrupted. In this way, users cannot load the beginning of the platform to see the first chapter with the performances of Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, but the transmission of the premiere in La República remains standing.

Fans can not see “The last of us”

Some Latin American countries have suffered the fall of the HBO Max platform just when the time came for the premiere of “The last of us”.

“The last of us” will premiere its first season on HBO Max this January 15, 2023: how many chapters will it have? Photo: Composition/HBO Max

“An error has occurred. Wait a few minutes and try again”, says the platform when trying to log in from the web.

At the moment, it is known that it is a malfunction of the service due to the large number of users waiting online.

Is it important to play the video game “The last of us” to understand the new series? Craig Mazin, co-writer of the series, talks about it. Photo: Composition/PlayStation/HBO Max

This is reminiscent of the constant crashes of the old HBO GO service, which also collapsed on Sundays during the premiere of the “Game of Thrones” episodes.

HBO Max is reinstated

Although at the moment there is no official report, due to the reactions of fans on the networks, it is known that the platform stopped working around 15 minutes after the premiere time arrived.

Infected in the series “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

In such a way, the first chapter was not released at the indicated time in all countries. However, the signal has already been reestablished in other regions such as Peru.