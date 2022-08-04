Warner Bros. Discovery has officially merged its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services into one platform. The news was announced during the company’s quarterly accounting on Thursday, August 4.

In this way, the company will give its users the option to access both content catalogs. This comes after days of rumors surrounding the future of streaming.

HBO Max and Discovery Plus will come together to have their content in a single space. Photo: Warner Bros.

“Regarding streaming, our top priority right now is launching an integrated service,” Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during the meeting.

“We will share key pillars and milestones as we unify HBO Max and Discovery+ into one offering. Our strategy has evolved over the past year and really reflects the importance of a single place for our content,” Variety publishes as part of the talk.

Timeline of the premiere of the new platform of Warner Bros. Photo: Warner

The new streaming platform made up of HBO Max and Discovery plus will arrive in Latin America in the fall of 2023 and in Europe in early 2024.