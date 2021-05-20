Green Lantern has not had such a good time in his film adaptations, starting with the version of Ryan reynolds, which quickly fell into oblivion.

On Justice league reference was made to its existence, but it did not appear among the central characters of the plot.

Fortunately HBO Max will give a chance to Green Lantern, and chose a version LGBTQ of the character that already has the actor who will give life to him soon.

Green Lantern will be gay on HBO Max series

Alan Scott, known as the first Green Lantern, was revealed as an LGBTQ character a few years ago, and this confirmation came with the number 2 of Earth 2.

Precisely HBO Max chose this superhero to take one of the roles of the series live action, and after a long search they already found the actor who will give him life.

Is about Jeremy irvine, who participated in important productions such as War Horse, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and The Railway Man.

The news was released by Variety, where they affirmed that the negotiation was already closed; Nevertheless, HBO Max He has not made a statement on whether he will be the Green Lantern.

There are still few known details about this series, but the first details revealed that it will begin in 1941 and will go through different eras.

This interpretation of Alan Scott will surely give a lot to talk about, since not all fans of DC accepted that the publisher declared the character as LGBTQ.

It is necessary to point out that this Green Lantern will not be the one who takes the leading role, which was already assigned to Finn witrock, who will give life to Guy gardner.

This live action series does not have a release date yet, but it will surely give a lot to talk about very soon.

