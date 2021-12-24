Once again Christmas came. And tonight after Christmas dinner, it will also be time to get together as a family and decide what to watch on TV. For that reason, to give you a hand, we help you with a list of the best christmas movies on HBO Max for you to have a good time together.

Elf (2003)

One of Will Ferrell’s most memorable comedies, where he plays Buddy, the elf. A story that conveys an important message about family in legendary New York City.

Synopsis: Although he has been adopted and raised as a Santa elf, Buddy wants to meet his real family and at Christmas he heads to New York.

A Christmas Story (1983)

A true classic of the 80s cinema in which we follow little Ralphie. Its objective? Convince everyone that he is a good boy and give him a special weapon.

Synopsis: In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to buy him a Red Ryder BB rifle as a Christmas present.

Neither in your house nor in mine (2008)

Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn team up in a comedy filled with hilarious and unforeseen situations. Guaranteed fun for ages 13 and up in the family.

Synopsis: Brad and Kate, a San Francisco couple, who had planned to spend Christmas in an exotic location, away from their family, are forced to cancel their plans and attend four family celebrations on the same day.

The Polar Express (2004)

Another animated hit that has already become a classic (despite some bad reviews) thanks to the voice of Tom Hanks. A Christmas adventure suitable for everyone.

Synopsis: It is Christmas, and a child tries to hear the chimes of Santa’s sleigh chime. With only five minutes to midnight, a noise startles the boy: a gleaming black train stops in front of his house to take him to the North Pole.

Operation Merry Christmas: The Elf Scam (2021)

A current movie could not be missing from the list and that is why HBO Max offers this year a feature film about Christmas in which we follow the entanglements of a group of pickpockets.

Synopsis: Three pickpockets’ plan to put up the biggest blow of their careers this Christmas is thwarted when Santa orders them to find three prized gifts or face the consequences.