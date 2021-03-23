Maybe Game of Thrones came to an end almost two years ago, but HBO has not finished with the fiction of George RR Martin far from it. And it is that to all the projects already in development, now we must add the fact that HBO is working on three new Game of Thrones spin-offs. So has made known recently The Hollywood Reporter, who already knows the title of the three series, as well as the first details of some of them. The provisional titles they have for now are 9 Voyages, 10,000 Ships and Flea Bottom.

The first of them, 9 Voyages, will be run by the creator of Rome, Bruno Heller, and will follow Lord Corlys Velaryon, leader of the Velaryon house. In fact, this character will appear in the already officially announced spin-off House of the Dragon, whose filming will begin in April. Steve Toussaint will be in charge of bringing this character to life. The second of the projects, 10,000 Ships, focuses on the warrior princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded the kingdom of Dorne. The story will take place about a thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones.

This week on HBO Spain: March 22-28, 2021

Finally, the third spin-off, Flea Bottom, will be set in the poor neighborhood of King’s Landing Flea Bottom, a labyrinthine place of intersecting streets where such important figures as Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born. As we mentioned, these three new projects are added to House of the Dragon, which already has a green light and whose premiere should be the closest in time. Be that as it may, HBO seems to have tied and well tied the future of the Game of Thrones franchise, which has already shown what it is capable of and that in the future it will have to compete with The Lord of the rings from Amazon and with The witcher Netflix for being the number one fantasy universe of video on demand platforms.