The combined streaming service of HBO Max Discovery+ is scheduled to arrive in a few months, and is expected to Warner Bros. Discovery name the new platform “Maxaccording to a CNBC report.

wbd is in the process of selecting different names, but Max is so far the most likely candidate, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The design of the service will resemble that of the platform of Disney+and will contain landing centers for brands of wbd as HBO, discovery, DC Comics, Warner Bros.among other.

In its latest investor call, the company announced that it is accelerating the launch of the service. HBO Max Discovery+, scheduling it for spring 2023 instead of summer. To prepare for the launch, the director of wbdDavid Zaslav said the company has been migrating some content from Discovery+ to HBO Max.

wbd it is also fine-tuning user experience features on both platforms. In HBO Max, began rolling out an end card feature that provides recommendations for what to watch after a show ends. Also, this summer wbd presented a redesigned application of HBO Max with clearer navigation and increased functionality for mobile users.

As to Discovery+this week launched an ad-free subscriber offline downloads feature in the US Users can choose from over 58,000 episode titles to download to one device iOS, Android either amazon fire tablet.

There is no limit to the amount of content a user can download, as long as they have enough space on their device. Subscribers can access content 30 days from the time of download. Once they hit play, they’ll have 48 hours to view the content before it expires, just like with the offline download feature of HBO Max.

wbd has highlighted that HBO Max and Discovery+ they complement each other because they have unique subscriber bases. HBO Max, for example, skews towards a male audience interested in premium scripted content. While Discovery+ it generally has more female subscribers interested in unscripted lifestyle content.

The integration of HBO Max and Discovery+ it is also part of the broader efforts of wbd to reduce costs. In July, the company announced that it would stop producing original content from HBO Max in several European countries. Shortly after, wbd laid off 100 members of its ad sales team, as part of previously reported plans to reduce its ad sales force by up to 30%.

Since WarnerMedia and discovery finalized their merger in April, wbd it has been carrying about $53 billion in debt. The company recently increased its annual cost savings target from $3 billion to $3.5 billion, and expects to incur pre-tax restructuring costs of up to $4.3 billion related to the merger.

Along with his ambitions to Streaming Video On Demand, wbd plans to enter the ad-supported free-to-air broadcast television space (FAST). wbd has yet to reveal much information about what its service will look like FASTbut the company has stated that the content of FAST will be different from your premium programming of SVOD.

Via: Fierce Video