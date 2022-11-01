Originally planned for the end of 2022, the series of The Last of Us It is one of the most anticipated video game productions and adaptations of recent years. Although at the moment there is no official information, it seems that HBO has mistakenly leaked the exact premiere date of this show, and the wait will not be as long as many believed.

Recently, several users noticed that on the official page of the series of The Last of Us on HBO Max the exact release date already appears. Here it is mentioned that we will see this adaptation on January 15, 2023, which is sooner than expected. This is the official description of the show:

“Joel, a tough-minded survivor, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey as they must both traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.”

Nevertheless, at this time this information is no longer available, and there is no other official source that can support this detail, so it is possible that HBO mistakenly leaked this date. Now we just have to wait for the company to share more about this long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s work.

If this leak is successful, the series of The Last of Us Coming to HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023. In related topics, the multiplayer of The Last of Us Part II it would be free-to-play. Similarly, The Last of Us Part I it was not released to promote the series.

I can’t wait to see this adaptation. Although it is very certain that the story is extremely faithful to the original work, a series of changes are not ruled out, as well as references to the second installment. We can only wait and see how HBO handles this job.

