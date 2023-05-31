The award-winning drama series Succession has successfully concluded after four seasons. The last episode attracted 2.9 million viewers in the United States on streaming service Max and on HBO TV channels on Sunday. This makes it the most viewed episode, on the day of the broadcast, to date. The number of viewers is expected to increase considerably in the coming week.
