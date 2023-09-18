













The series of HBO what we are talking about is Winning Time, which narrated in a very dramatic way the events that revolved around the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. The success of the first season was such that the production of the second was immediately ordered, a detail that made us think that the project was going to be a long one.

Now, let’s take into account that when the series was presented to critics at the premiere of its second season, HBO showed an ending – the one that was supposed to be the one the audience would see when the time came. However, the one revealed on Sunday, September 17, 2023 was different and gave us a certainly bittersweet conclusion.

Technically, at the end of Winning Time The Celtics won, leaving the Lakers without redemption. We didn’t know what happened to the owner of the Los Angeles team – Jerry Buss – and we also haven’t reached the point at the beginning of the first season, which is when it becomes public that “Magic” Johnson is HIV positive.

HBO: Was it the strike? the ratings? Did something happen that we didn’t see?

The cancellation of Winning Time It took many fans of the series by surprise, however, HBO made the tough decision and, ultimately, they will be judged for said movement. We can even say that this topic is a trend – at least in the United States – and everyone is looking for culprits.

What we know is that, when the production finished recording at the beginning of 2023, two endings were made, the one that the press saw, which is where we have “Magic” Johnson lamenting the loss of the Lakers in the NBA finals in 1984 and where we have Jerry Buss with his daughter talking about everything being okay and a recap of historical events.

HBO decided that at the end of the series it would be revealed that there would no longer be a third season, however, this may also be because production expenses were really high and the writers’ strike would be delaying the entire production.

On Rotten Tomatoes there was 83% approval from critics and 90% from the audience, however, there were too few reviews to truly consider a realistic sample of the product. The same thing happened on Metacritic.

