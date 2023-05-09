David Simon, the creator of such iconic series in the history of television as The Wire and fictional characters as idiosyncratic as the calculating criminal Stringer Bell or the workaholic policeman Jimmy McNulty, announced yesterday that HBO, the television channel and now streaming where he has worked for more than 25 years, had suspended his contract. The 63-year-old writer and journalist communicated this decision on Twitter and blamed it on his participation in the Hollywood writers’ strike that began last week.

“The day HBO called me to suspend my agreement after 25 years writing television for them, I was doing the right thing,” he published, along with a video of a protest in which several workers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) demanded stable contracts at the gates of Silvercup studios in Queens, New York. In the message there is a play on words, since “write” (to write) and “right” (the correct thing) are pronounced the same in English.

From The Corner in 2000, a co-creation with Ed Burns, until We Own This Citya six-part miniseries set to debut last year in the Baltimore police universe, Simon has written scripts and served as executive producer on numerous HBO series that revolve around social and political issues, such as bring me (2010), show me a hero (2015) or The Deuce (2017).

Hollywood scriptwriters have been on strike for seven days in the sixth strike in the sector and the first of the era of streaming. At the moment, the positions are very far apart after a week of mobilizations, a situation that could have serious consequences for studios and the film industry in general if an agreement is not reached soon. The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the main Hollywood film labels and platforms such as Apple, Netflix and Amazon, does not give its arm to the requests of the writers union.

The talk shows They have been the first to be affected by the work stoppage, since the programs are subject to the news of the day. Evening programs (late night shows) headed by Jimmy Fallon on NBC, Jimmy Kimmel on ABC or Stephen Colbert on CBS have begun airing repeats. But the conflict will also affect the negotiation that the directors union will begin this week. The DGA (Directors Guild of America) contract expires on June 30. This union has not gone on strike in 40 years, but the discussion about royalties on the platforms of streaming, another focal point in the directors’ sights, could change everything. After the directors, it is the turn of the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA.

Apart from the late-night programs, on HBO the script progress of some series has also been paralyzed, such as Hacks —in which, curiously, one of the two protagonists is a screenwriter— or the prequel to Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. From other studies, series such as stranger things, Cobra Kai (Netflix) or the rings of power (First Video). Actors including Cynthia Nixon, Rob Lowe and Natasha Lyonne have joined writers’ pickets outside studio offices in recent days, while others have called attention to the strike on Twitter and Instagram.

Before the protests, the WGA and the AMPTP did not reach agreements on the renewal of the collective agreement for the next three years. The writers demand better working conditions, with salary increases and something new: the payment of royalties every time a television program, series or movie in which they participated is broadcast, which in the industry are called residuals. They also require that you keep a minimum number of writers on staff for a specified amount of time, whether or not they’re needed.

The last writers’ strike 15 years ago, in which professionals went on a 100-day hiatus, left the industry in losses of $2.1 billion (according to the Milken Institute) and thousands of layoffs. There are still no calculations of the impact it can leave this time. The consensus assumes that this will be a long protest. It is at stake to define the way of working in the era of content on demand.

