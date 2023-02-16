As strange as a person infected with Cordyceps can look in the world of The Last of Us, fans know that it is a zombie. However, it seems that those in charge of making the HBO adaptation a reality they were forbidden to say this word during the recordings of the seriesand this has a pretty clear reason.

Recently, Eben Bolter, the director of photography for the series of The Last of Usparticipated in The Credits podcast, where he revealed that it was forbidden to mention the word “zombie” during the recording of this adaptation. This is because HBO wanted the workers to be focused on the human drama, and not so much on the creatures that function as obstacles. This was what he commented:

“We were not allowed to say the ‘Z’ word on set. It was like a forbidden word. They call themselves infected and the series was not about zombies. Of course, there is an increase in tension and scares with these monsters involved, but the series is about our characters; the infected are ‘just’ an obstacle they have to deal with.”

This is true. The Last of UsWhether it’s the games or the series, it’s always been about the drama between humans, and how our protagonists react to conflict caused by other members of their race. Zombies, or Cordyceps, are just an obstaclea force of nature that our protagonists cannot control.

On related topics, here you can see the trailer of the next chapter of The Last of Us. Similarly, Bill’s actor responds to homophobic comments against the series.

Editor’s Note:

Although zombies are not the narrative focus of The Last of Us, these confrontations have always been a fundamental part of the experience, as they make it clear what will happen to our protagonists if they fail in their mission to survive.

Via: The Credits