HBL: Finland’s record player criticizes the Finnish Football Association for forgetting: “I’m disappointed”

Anna Westerlund, the long-time reliable defender of the women’s national football team, who ended her career last year, played a record 147 international matches.

Turku who grew up in the region of Parain Anna at Westerlund had feelings on the surface at the end of last year. The season was behind us, the highlight of which was the EC final tournament played in England. The central defender, who was born in 1989, accumulated a record 147 international matches. The number is more than any Finnish female or male player.

Westerlund was Helmarie’s credit defender during several head coaches. He played abroad between 2010 and 2018, representing Umeå IK and Piteå IF in Sweden and LSK Kvinner FK based in Lilleström in Norway.

So the career was handsome in club teams and at international level.

When Westerlund announced that he will retire in December 2022, he received a lot of contact from his teammates, opposing players, coaches and many other parties. However, one party was silent.

“Nothing was heard from the Finnish Football Association. I’m not bitter, but I’m a little surprised and disappointed,” Westerlund commented on the matter Hufvudstadsbladet in the interview.

Her Royal Majesty. Anna Westerlund stares at the ball in the Cyprus match in November 2019.

The defender, who represented Åland United from Åland in his last years, would have liked to say goodbye to the Helmarie supporters in style and preferably in connection with a national match. Such a thing would have been possible, for example, a few weeks ago, when the women’s national team started the Nations League with a home match in Turku.

“The football association had nine months to plan something,” says Westerlund.

Player didn’t want any bonfires or pompous celebrations, but hoped for a small-scale elegant gesture from the direction of the union.

“Five minutes on the field before the start of the match. A diploma or a flower device would have been enough when I would have been able to greet our loyal fans.”

Anna Westerlund (top row, third left) played 147 matches in the women's national team. Photo from September 2022, when Finland met Sweden in the World Cup qualifiers in Tampere.

Westerlund, who was one of the key player profiles of blue-and-white women’s football, thinks that gender may have played a role in the Palloliitto’s radio silence.

“How would it have been done if it had been a male player?” He asks.

Currently, 34-year-old Westerlund works in a wholesale shop in Mariehamn.