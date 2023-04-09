The Hyundai HB20 was the best-selling passenger car in March, with 8,363 registrations, according to the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Distribution (fenabrave). In second place is the Chevrolet Onix, with 8,283 registrations.

Next comes the Volkswagen Polo, with 8,187 licenses, in March. Among pickup trucks and sports cars, the Fiat Strada was the most popular model, with 9,935 registrations.

Licenses for cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses in March increased 53% compared to February, to 198.9 thousand units, and 35.5% against the same month of 2022. In the first quarter, sales rose 16.3%, to 471.6 thousand units.