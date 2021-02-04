Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said: “We remember with great pride the tolerance, coexistence and brotherhood approach that the founding father Sheikh Zayed made, may God have mercy on him, the Emirates’s message to the world, and here we are today witnessing these principles embodied in visions and initiatives And influential and inspiring global dialogues ». His Highness added, in a tweet on “Twitter”: “The world today, in light of the (Covid-19) crisis, needs cooperation and solidarity more than ever to face various challenges.” His Highness affirmed that “on the International Day of Human Fraternity, hope is renewed for human convergence. Common principles based on peace, sustainable development and building bridges of communication between peoples and cultures.