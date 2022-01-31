Abu Dhabi (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter yesterday: “On the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of Zayed II Military College, we renew our pride in this ancient national institution that graduated generations of heroes who did not They spare no effort to defend the nation’s pride and preserve its achievements, and the advanced knowledge and experience it offers remains a source of pride in the past and confidence in the present and the future.”