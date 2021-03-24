His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, mourned His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, who passed away this morning, Wednesday.

His Highness said in a tweet posted on his Twitter account: “With the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, we lose a father, a brother, a friend, an outstanding leadership figure and an original Emirati symbol whose achievements and white hands have extended to every place. Immortality and inspired his family patience and solace, and we belong to God and to Him we shall return.





