Today, Saturday, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, on his election as President of the State.





His Highness said in a tweet through his official account on Twitter: “We congratulate the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed as President of the State by the unanimity of Their Highnesses, the rulers of the Emirates, and we pledge allegiance to him and pledge to him obedience and loyalty and to continue the process of construction and development, as he is the trustee of this process and under his wise leadership will proceed. The people of the Emirates are moving forward on the path of glory, honor, progress and prosperity.”