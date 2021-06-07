Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, expressed pride in Abu Dhabi’s achievements in the field of protecting natural resources and biodiversity, which contributed to the promotion of sustainable development and the consolidation of Abu Dhabi’s position and making it a global destination and a center for best practices.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Environment Day, His Highness stressed the importance of spreading the culture of preserving the environment for future generations.

His Highness said in a tweet on his Twitter account: “On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we are proud of Abu Dhabi’s achievements in protecting natural resources and biodiversity in a way that enhances sustainable development and consolidates Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination and a center for best practices and dissemination of a culture of preserving the environment for future generations.”