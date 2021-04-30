Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet on His Highness’s Twitter account: “On Zayed’s Day for Humanitarian Work, we are proud that the UAE stands as it has always been with the countries of the world and supports them, whether in the face of the (Covid-19) crisis. ) Or the difficult humanitarian situation, the wise Emirati leadership is going ahead in consolidating Zayed’s legacy and his message of fraternal solidarity among all human beings.