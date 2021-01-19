Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi, WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the UAE is continuing its relentless endeavors, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and with the tireless follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to stimulate sustainable development.

This came during the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday, the sessions of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week virtual summit, which is being held within the activities of the 2021 session of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the global platform concerned with accelerating the pace of sustainable development, which is held this year virtually using technologies and visual communication channels. Because of the conditions the world is going through following the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Hazza bin Zayed during one of the sessions

Economic Renaissance

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the leaders, officials and experts participating in the sessions of this hypothetical summit to discuss issues and challenges of sustainability, and ways to expand the horizons of dialogue and intensify and combine efforts to find solutions that contribute to achieving the desired economic renaissance and sustainable recovery to overcome the consequences of the global pandemic, and build a more sustainable future for all. .

His Highness added that Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is of special importance this year, as it is a global platform for dialogue and the formulation of the future sustainable development agenda with a new vision, and in accordance with standards and principles aimed at overcoming the effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and achieving recovery at various levels.

Principles of sustainable development

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: In light of the exceptional circumstances that the world is experiencing, there is an urgent need to take practical steps and initiatives that contribute to accelerating the application of the principles and foundations of sustainable development, with the need to take proactive steps, plan for a more flexible future, and strengthen capabilities in order to face the existing challenges. And novelty efficiently.

His Highness praised the UAE initiatives that provide the world with a practical model on the economic feasibility of renewable energy, stressing the importance of cooperation and joint work to achieve tangible progress in the field of limiting the repercussions of climate change.

Hazza bin Zayed listens to Sultan Al Jaber’s speech while attending the summit sessions (photos from WAM)

His Highness affirmed that Abu Dhabi continues, year after year, to strengthen its position and pivotal role as a platform that brings together the poles of the international community to discuss the most influential issues in the field of sustainability, expressing his aspiration for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in its current session to be the starting point for a serious and constructive global dialogue that draws the features of a more secure and stable future. For the current generation and future generations.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on Twitter: Governments and the private sector bear the responsibility of preserving gains and creating new and sustainable development opportunities, especially in the fields of health, education, technology and the economy.

exchange ideas

His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco delivered a keynote speech during the summit, in which he thanked Abu Dhabi for hosting this important event in light of these exceptional circumstances. He said: I think that the crisis we are going through is pushing us to radically change our ways of life, work and ways of moving, as well as rethinking our relationship with nature and reassessing our priorities.

His Highness Prince Albert indicated that the world is entering a year full of opportunities that it should take advantage of, stressing that holding international conferences and events during the coming period is of utmost necessity. Because they serve as platforms to shed light on these available opportunities, and they would contribute, through joint dialogue, exchange of ideas, and commitment to promoting aspirations and achieving the goals that the world aspires to.

The Prince of Monaco stressed the importance of stimulating innovation efforts and focusing on them, and this is not limited to major global summits and international policies and plans, but it requires collective action to ensure the cooperation of various parties, including civil society, which is expected to play a major role in strengthening these efforts. .

Albert II

sustainable development

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy of the UAE for Climate Change and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Masdar, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the guests and participants of the summit, and gave a high price for the wise leadership’s support for sustainable development. His Excellency indicated that the “Covid 19” pandemic was a wake-up call to humanity as a whole, and that it enshrined the importance of sustainability in its broadest sense, and showed the extent of the close interdependence between health, food and resource security in the world.

His Excellency explained the efforts made by the UAE, through the proactive vision of the wise leadership in facing the pandemic, and the focus on enhancing resource security and supporting vital supply chains.

His Excellency stressed the concept of cooperation and building bridges of dialogue and communication, noting that the country will host Expo 2020 Dubai at the end of this year for the first time in the region, as “sustainability” and focusing on the future will be one of the main axes of this event.

His Excellency touched on the Zayed Sustainability Prize and its role in enhancing global sustainability efforts, as it has achieved a positive impact on more than 350 million people around the world, and said that the award has a special status among our wise leadership. Because it embodies the values ​​and principles that the founding father of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, believed in, and his conviction in the importance of sustainable progress.

Sultan Al Jaber

His Excellency clarified that the award will return in its usual form next year, with a focus on aspects of innovation and recovery for the post-“Covid 19” phase. The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit, hosted by the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) for one day, includes three sessions, and focuses on three axes: restoring the wheel of life to circulation, enhancing responsibility and interaction, and doing business and investment. Each axis will address the main issues and topics that will open the way for many social, economic and technological opportunities to achieve a green recovery after the “Covid-19” pandemic.

List of speakers

The list of speakers during the summit includes His Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of the Board of Directors of «KBW» Investment, and His Excellency Khaldoun Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, CEO of the Group, And the Managing Director of Mubadala Investment, in addition to the participation of Her Excellency Grace Fu, Minister of Sustainability and Environment in the Singapore Government, Sheikha Bodour Bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), founder and CEO of Kalimat Group, and His Excellency Eng. Awaida Murshid Al Marar, Head of Department Energy in Abu Dhabi, Francisco LaCamera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Maymona Mohamed Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Noel Quinn, CEO of HSBC Holding Group, and Lawrence Fink, Chairman and CEO of Black Rock, and Dr. Lucas Juba, CEO of Environmental Practices at Microsoft, as well as many prominent speakers.

Virtual events

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which began yesterday and ends on January 21, includes a series of high-level virtual events, which include, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week summit, the General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, and the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum. And the virtual forum for the “Youth for Sustainability” platform, and the World Future Energy Summit forums.

Through its various initiatives and events, the week contributes to pushing forward the process of exchanging knowledge, implementing strategies, and developing realistic solutions to face the challenges of sustainability and climate change. As the first major global event in 2021, the year in which the UAE celebrates its 50th anniversary, the week contributes a pioneering role in enhancing cooperation between the government sector, the business sector and the stakeholders in society in order to achieve the United Nations goals of sustainable development.

Since the launch of its activities more than a decade ago, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has witnessed a major development to become one of the largest gatherings concerned with sustainability in the world through summits, conferences and events held under its umbrella, to become a global platform that contributes to stimulating efforts to accelerate the pace of sustainable development. The 2020 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week attracted more than 45,000 participants from more than 170 countries, and saw the participation of 10 heads of state, in addition to 160 ministers and ambassadors.