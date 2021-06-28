Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, congratulated the winners of the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Teacher in its third session. His Highness stressed that the award celebrates every diligent and innovative teacher, and that it seeks to spread a culture of excellence and advance the teaching profession towards more creativity, progress and innovation. His Highness wrote in a tweet on his account on Twitter: “We congratulate the winners of the Mohammed bin Zayed Award for the best Gulf teacher in its third session. This pioneering award celebrates every diligent and innovative teacher and seeks to spread a culture of excellence and advance the teaching profession towards more creativity, progress and innovation.”