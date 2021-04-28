Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed, via Twitter, that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, through the Office of Pride of the Nation to launch a scholarship program in Higher education for workers in the first line of defense and their children is an appreciation for the heroic role during the “Covid-19” crisis, and an embodiment of the Emirati leadership approach based on sincerity and loyalty for everyone who works and strives, and sacrifices for the sake of the nation, its safety and its elevation.