Dubai (Union)

For the third time, Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain is honored to host the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State, after it hosted two previous versions, the first in 2015 between Al-Nasr and Al-Ahly Youth, and “The Brigadier” was crowned with the title, and the second in 2019 and brought together Al Dhafra and Youth Al-Ahly And the title of “the Knights” was decided, in addition to today’s final between Al-Ahly’s youth and Al-Nasr. Thus, Al-Ahly’s youth would be a party to all the finals held at the “Dreams Stadium.”

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium has become a scene for major tournaments and demonstrations, thanks to the global fame it won, winning the title of the best stadium in the world in 2014, and hosting the FIFA Club World Cup and Asian Cup matches, and many other prominent football events.

The stadium, which was inaugurated in 2014, and built on an area of ​​45,000 square feet, is one of the most advanced sports projects in the Middle East, as it includes 25,000 seats, distributed over 7 levels, of which 3,000 are distinguished seats, becoming one of the largest international stadiums that contain The stadium has a high seat ratio for the distinguished class, and the stadium is classified as one of the most advanced stadiums in the Middle East region, and its construction was completed in a record time of 17 months, and its height is 50 meters, making it one of the tallest buildings ever in the city of Al Ain, providing a viewing experience Unique and exciting football matches, with seats offering the best viewing angles, and with the absence of iron barriers, attending matches becomes similar to international stadiums.

A historic match was held to commemorate the opening, which brought together Al Ain and Manchester City, England. Hazza bin Zayed Stadium is hitting today an exceptional date, with the return of the fans to our stadiums, as the “44th edition” of the most expensive cup competition witnesses a historical event with the return of life to the stands, and the restoration of the normal atmosphere for the matches, after a long absence, due to the “Corona pandemic” since March 2020.