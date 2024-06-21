His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” is an example of a generous father and a wise teacher.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “On International Father’s Day, we remember Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, who instilled in us the love of the homeland and the tireless work for its elevation and progress. May God have mercy on him, he was an example of a generous father and a wise teacher. He planted the seeds of goodness, which resulted in progress and prosperity for the generations that came after him and were inspired by his values ​​and followed in his footsteps.”