His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, mourned His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who moved to the side of his Lord satisfied today, Friday, May 13.

His Highness said: “With hearts that believe in God’s decree and destiny, we mourn the leader of the empowerment process in the UAE, who carried the trust on behalf of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and fulfilled the trust to the fullest and led the country towards greater stability and prosperity.”

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return. We offer our condolences to ourselves, the sons of the UAE and the whole world on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the outstanding leader who had a luminous march in the history of the country and the consolidation of its foundations.”

His Highness affirmed that the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan left unforgettable fingerprints and countless achievements in the renaissance and advancement of the Emirates, asking God to bless the great deceased with his vast mercy and enter him into his vast gardens.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

