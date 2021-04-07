Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the UAE health sector has proven in the “Covid-19” crisis its growing competence in facing various challenges, with the efforts of the first line of defense.

On the occasion of World Health Day, His Highness noted that the UAE has scored a new achievement by ranking first in the world in the “extent of health care coverage” on the Prosperity Index.

His Highness wrote on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter” as saying: “On World Health Day … the UAE records a new achievement by ranking first in the world (the extent of health care coverage) on the Prosperity Index, and in the“ Covid-19 ”crisis, the health sector proved The Emirati defense team, with the efforts of the first line of defense, his growing competence in facing various challenges.