Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the UAE Armed Forces, throughout their glorious march, made the greatest sacrifices for the sake of elevating the nation, raising its flag and preserving its security and safety. All our appreciation and gratitude, pledging to remain true to their dear memory and their honorable national heritage.

This came in the speech of His Highness, which he addressed through the magazine “Dera ‘Al Watan” on the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, as follows: On the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the UAE armed forces, we are filled with feelings of pride and pride in the historical role of this glorious national institution, which is a pillar. Fundamental to the federation and the Emirati renaissance march, extending the best congratulations and congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him. And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and to their brothers, the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, expressing the highest feelings of appreciation for the armed forces, the leadership, officers and individuals, who are the custodians of the home, the guardians of the Renaissance and the well-established national identity school.

As the forty-fifth anniversary of the unification of the armed forces comes, we look to the bright future with more confidence and positivity, as Emirati youth, male and female, graduate from this ancient national school, the school of the armed forces, armed with strength, determination, solid will, science and knowledge, in order to be an integral part From this lofty civilizational structure formed by our glorious union, whose fiftieth year we all celebrate, and prepare for the next fifty years full of achievements.