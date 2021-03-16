Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the UAE’s achievements consolidate hope in the region and the world.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a tweet on his official account on Twitter: “In the year of fifty, the glorious development process continues, with confident steps and ambitious visions and an extended hand for the whole world. The UAE and their determination, and the enthusiasm of their youth and their knowledge, are more achievements that cement hope in the region and the world.