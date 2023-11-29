His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said that on the anniversary of Martyr’s Day, that immortal and celebrated day, we remember the exploits of the heroes, the knights of truth, goodness, sacrifice and generosity, who wrote with their pure blood the epic of their belonging to this nation, so they had the highest say, and they were and will continue to be. The school where generations learn the lessons of sacrifice, altruism, valor, and pride, and in their footsteps we proceed sincerely in loyalty to the homeland, its people, and its wise leadership, raising its banner high and fluttering, preserving in our minds, consciences, and hearts those noble values ​​that our martyrs established throughout the glorious journey of our state.

His Highness added in his speech on this occasion: “On the thirtieth of November every year, it is a date on which we renew our pledges of allegiance and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, whose vision, words and actions we draw inspiration from.” The most noble values ​​of defending the homeland, preserving its borders, protecting its achievements, and working tirelessly to preserve its prosperity and stability. These are the values ​​on which the UAE was founded, and for which the martyrs sacrificed the most precious thing they possessed, their pure and precious souls. His Highness said: “On this occasion, we extend our support to the families of The martyrs, their sons and comrades from the armed forces, and all the security services in the state, and we pledge to them that the memory of those sacrifices will remain immortal in the book of the nation, and that the blood of the martyrs will remain the guiding beacon and source of strength, will and determination, so that this house remains united, and its victorious march towards the heights of glory and exaltation continues. May God protect the dear and proud country of the United Arab Emirates, enjoying security, safety, progress and prosperity, and mercy and light for all our righteous martyrs.