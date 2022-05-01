Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, praying to God Almighty to restore this occasion to His Highness with abundant health and wellness . His Highness also congratulated on this gracious occasion His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates and His Highness Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, wishing His Highness to return it to them and the people of the Emirates with Yemen and blessings. His Highness said, via Twitter: “We extend our highest congratulations and blessings to the President of the State, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, rulers and guardians of the covenants, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr. Fine”.