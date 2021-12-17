Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, expressed his deepest condolences on the death of the late Majid Al Futtaim. His Highness stressed that the late had a great imprint in the process of development and advancement, and that his hands were white in charitable and humanitarian work. His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “My deepest condolences on the death of Majid Al Futtaim, who had a great footprint in the process of development and advancement and white hands in charitable and humanitarian work. May God have mercy on the deceased and put him in his vast gardens and inspire his family and lovers patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”