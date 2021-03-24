Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said in a tweet to His Highness on the “Twitter” website: “With the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, we lost a father, brother, friend, outstanding leadership figure and an original Emirati symbol whose achievements and white hands extended everywhere. We console ourselves and the honorable Maktoum family with the loss of the homeland, may God bless him with the breadth of his mercy, make his resting place a paradise of eternity, and inspire his people with patience and solace, we belong to God and to Him we shall return. ”