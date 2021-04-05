His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said, “The Emirates Development Bank, which announced its strategy for the next stage, constitutes a strong impetus in supporting the state’s vision through financing companies and small and medium enterprises.”

“The bank provides opportunities for young people to contribute effectively to the national economy by investing in industry, innovation and advanced technology,” he added, in a tweet to His Highness on “Twitter”.