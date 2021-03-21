Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, congratulated mothers on “Mother’s Day.”

His Highness said, on Twitter: “To the mothers of the Emirates and the world on # Mother’s Day, every year, and you are the joy, goodness and hope of life, and you will be proud of all days and glow with human beings and blessings. A mother’s happiness is part of the happiness of society and her progress is part of its progress.