Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said: The dream today has come true, and the vision of the wise leadership and the efforts of hundreds of Emirati youths culminated in the entry of the first megawatts of the first Arab nuclear plant into the power grid.

His Highness added, in a tweet on “Twitter” on the occasion of the commencement of the commercial operation of the first peaceful nuclear energy plant, Barakah, which is being developed in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi: We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the people of the Emirates, this historic achievement .. Ammar O Emirates of Goodness and Glory.