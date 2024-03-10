His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, extended his best congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, His Highness also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses members of the Supreme Council. The rulers of the Emirates, the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers, and the people of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to return this virtuous occasion to them, to the Emirates, and to the entire world, with goodness, right and blessings.