His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, hoping that the Almighty God will return this occasion to His Highness with good health. And wellness.

His Highness also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Court, and Their Highnesses Sheikhs, Members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers on this honorable occasion, expressing His Highness’s wishes to return it to them and the people of the Emirates with blessings, progress and prosperity.