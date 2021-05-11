Abu Dhabi (WAM)

upload His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate Abu DhabiThe highest verses of congratulations and blessings to me His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al NahyanThe head of state, may God protect him, by Eid al-Fitr Al-Saeed, wishing the Almighty to repeat this occasion for His Highness with abundant health and wellness, and for the people of the Emirates with more goodness and happiness.

He also congratulated His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al MaktoumVice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect himHis Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi The Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and His Highness the Crown Prince and Deputy Rulers on this honorable occasion, expressing His Highness sincere wishes that God return it to them in Yemen and blessings.