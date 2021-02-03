Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, congratulated Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Latifa Ibn Zayatin, on winning the Sheikh Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity.

His Highness said on Twitter: “We congratulate Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, and Mrs. Latifa Ibn Zayatin, who won the Sheikh Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity … by working together in the spirit of brotherhood and solidarity, we face challenges, achieve prosperity, and spread goodness and peace as one human family.”