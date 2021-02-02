Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that the industry of distinguished and superior national competencies in all engineering, technological and industrial disciplines comes at the forefront of the rational leadership’s priorities represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «God bless him », His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,« may God protect him », and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, as these national cadres represent the nation’s most valuable wealth, and the source The main one for development and progress in all aspects of life.

His Highness indicated that the strategy of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is based on the involvement of the industrial and private sector in determining the learning outcomes for all professional qualifications for the training and education of national cadres at the highest levels.

This came on the sidelines of the opening of the Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, for the seventh year in a row, during the period from 1 to 4 February, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, and an elite of international speakers and senior officials of the state, where all events are held through visual communication techniques for the first time.

His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi said – in his speech during the forum, which was launched yesterday virtually -: «First … I thank you for your presence, participation and multiple contributions in your vital fields, and your presence with us in the Leaders Forum that comes within the« Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021 »under the slogan« The private sector is a partner in development », and this event is gaining strength and importance, because there are sponsoring and supportive hands that believe in the value of learning and the message of education and human development. All thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, for his generous and permanent patronage of this Highlighted event ».

His Excellency praised the initiative of the Abu Dhabi Technical Center “Employment: Training and Empowerment”, through which it succeeded in directing young people to work in the private sector, appreciating the center’s efforts in improving the outcomes of TVET in order to prepare national human cadres capable of participating effectively in sustainable economic development. And engagement in the labor market, in a way that enhances the competitive capabilities of the state.

The Minister of Education stated that the UAE looks at different learning paths from one distance, one perspective, and with equal interest, as knowledge and human development, the requirements of civilization and a comprehensive renaissance require the existence of educational outputs and human competencies in vocational education, as is the case in public education, so vocational education has become It is a foundation for the economic and developmental supremacy of countries, and it is considered a fertile field for students to innovate and innovate in indispensable industrial fields.

He said: “Achieving integration in the education sector depends on the great efforts being exerted on a large national scale, and the organization of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021”) clearly indicates the integration of the education strategy in the United Arab Emirates.

He added: “We are all confident and certain that the Leaders Forum and“ Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021 ”in general; We will be presented with many new ideas, visions and initiatives necessary to achieve the aspirations of the dear country and wise leadership.

For his part, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi appreciated – in his speech – the continuous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which reflects the keenness of the wise leadership to enable the center to perform its important national role according to international standards, indicating that Abu Dhabi Technical offers A selection of initiatives and programs that comply with the directives of the wise leadership and the government, and that contribute to the creation of national competencies, and their employment and enable youth to work in the public and private sectors. He pointed to the distinguished programs of Abu Dhabi Technical, represented by the “Technical Education and Innovation Week”, the national and Asian competitions for skills, and “Yes to work”, and the retail trade diploma program to train and qualify citizens, all of which focus on providing education and training necessary to develop skills and vocational guidance as a means of encouraging employment among Citizens of the state.

He said: The Leaders Forum comes from the vision of the wise leadership that cooperation and integration between the public and private sectors is the best way to achieve comprehensive development goals, and to provide the labor market with human cadres capable of building a diversified and sustainable economy characterized by its high productivity, and that achieves the state’s leadership in business and enhances its position And its competitiveness in the world.

Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi pointed out that the Leaders Forum includes an elite group of experts and an enthusiastic young generation who enjoys skills and knowledge spread across various industries and sectors, stressing Abu Dhabi Technical’s keenness to support and support UAE youth in achieving their ambitions and support to employ their skills and talents to become an essential part of the nation’s march. Over the coming years, ensuring that they become the leaders of tomorrow.

The Director General of “Abu Dhabi Technical” stressed the necessity of coming up with important recommendations and initiatives that are consistent with the directives of the wise leadership to achieve the supreme interest of the country, wishing all success.

The Technical Education and Innovation Week 2021, organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, will continue for the seventh year in a row, until tomorrow 4 February, and includes many dialogue sessions and workshops.

Working papers

During the forum, Alexa Joyce, Director of Future Preparedness Skills at Microsoft International, presented a working paper on the role of skills in creating the future, during which she emphasized that enhancing cooperation between the government and private sectors contributes to the development of institutional and government work, and the continuous improvement of the capabilities of youth and future generations.

Professor Rob Thomson, Executive Director of the Australian International Vetasys Organization, touched on the importance of developing the training path from traditional to hybrid through joint work with the private sector to improve human capital and the skills of students and workers, which also enriches the goals of the employer.

For his part, Saleh Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Director General of Carrefour “Baniyas” stressed keenness to give young people the opportunity and provide them with work opportunities in various fields, pointing to the strong strategic relationship with “Abu Dhabi Technology”, through the “Abu Dhabi Technical Retail Trade” program that attracted Many young people work in private sector institutions, including Carrefour.

In turn, Abdul-Rahman Al-Maskari, director of the Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society branch in the Corniche, spoke about his success story from study, through practical training in the private sector, and until his current position, stressing that his success story began since he joined the “Yes to Work” and “Abu Dhabi Technical Trade” programs. Retail », both of which are Abu Dhabi Tech’s initiatives, as he was able to gain familiarity with work skills in the private sector, in a way that qualifies it for success and excellence.