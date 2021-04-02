Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, called for more efforts to be made for the group suffering from autism and their families who face additional challenges under the conditions of “Covid-19”, indicating that the UAE puts people of determination at the top The priorities, this came on the occasion of the International Day of Autism, which falls on the second of April of each year.

in a #WorldAssismDayWe recall this important group that faces additional challenges and its families in the midst of Covid 19, calling for more efforts and the necessary support for them around the world, and we in the UAE have an example with its strong foundations, social cohesion and institutional efforts that put people of determination at the top of priorities. – Hazza bin Zayed (@HazzaBinZayed) April 2, 2021

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “On World Autism Day, we remember this important group that faces additional challenges and their families in the midst of“ Covid-19 ”, calling for more efforts and the necessary support for them around the world, and we in the UAE have an example. With its strong foundations, social cohesion, and institutional efforts that put people of determination at the top of the priorities.