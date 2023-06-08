His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of the Club, First Vice President of the Honor Council, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, issued a decision assigning Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhaheri to run the affairs of Al Ain Sports Club Company, and supervise And grant him all the powers required for management in order to achieve the objectives of the company, in accordance with the articles of association of the club.

The decision includes naming the members of the Steering Committee of Al Ain Sports Club Company, namely Khamis Obaid Al Kaabi, Mansour Ahmed Yousef Al Hashemi, Mohammed Saif Rashid Al Nuaimi, and Youssef Saeed Abdullah Al Ameri. The decision shall be implemented from the date of its issuance.

His Highness Sheikh Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the efforts of the Board of Directors of the Sports Games Company headed by Khamis Obaid Al Kaabi, with the end of his mandate during the past four years, which witnessed great successes and honorable achievements.