Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the “Arab genius” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on the anniversary of his assumption of power. It embodies the deep awareness of the necessities of the times and the conditions for resuming civilization by discovering scholars and thinkers, providing them with support and care, and opening up global horizons for them.

His Highness added, via Twitter: “A gesture for the present and the future from a leader who makes the difference at every moment and time.”